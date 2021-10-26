Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,673 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

