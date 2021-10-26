Hitchwood Capital Management LP Invests $12.22 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of The Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

