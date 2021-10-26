Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,535,000 after acquiring an additional 207,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,290,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,876,000 after purchasing an additional 616,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 123,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

