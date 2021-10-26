The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $39.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

