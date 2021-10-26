Hitchwood Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,555 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

