Vanilla Network Price Tops $9.63 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $30,877.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00015431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,253 coins and its circulating supply is 658,039 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

