Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

