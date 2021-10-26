Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

