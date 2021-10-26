81,259 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

