Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.71% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,288,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17.

