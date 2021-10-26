Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 51,179 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1,417.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $423,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of GH opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

