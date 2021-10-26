Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 608.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.48% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $290,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

