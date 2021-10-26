Assetmark Inc. Has $761.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $761,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $103.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

