Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $96,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 432,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

