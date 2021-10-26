Assetmark Inc. Buys 54,212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.60 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average is $283.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.