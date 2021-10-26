Assetmark Inc. Sells 35,931 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,931 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $163,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

