Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.48.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

