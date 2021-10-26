Diker Management LLC Invests $8.92 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,000. DoorDash comprises about 3.9% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $141,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $219.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion and a PE ratio of -29.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,969,975. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

