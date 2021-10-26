Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,306 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $86,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth $5,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $184.42.

