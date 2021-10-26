Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Hitchwood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

FB opened at $329.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.