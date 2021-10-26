The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lowered by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 77,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,608,000 after acquiring an additional 395,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

