Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40.

