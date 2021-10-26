Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

