First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes $545,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

