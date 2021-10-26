MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 20,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

