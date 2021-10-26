Diametric Capital LP Has $264,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

