Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,577 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Corteva by 1,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after buying an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,353,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

