Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $223.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $235.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

