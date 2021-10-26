Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 30,937,349 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 0.8% of Royal Bank of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,989,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,797,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,074,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,451 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.