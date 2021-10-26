Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Purchases 8,475 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,981,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $281.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

