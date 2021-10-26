Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,519,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $770.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.