Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.38% of Envestnet worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

