Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

