Cypress Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.