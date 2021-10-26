Cypress Capital LLC Buys 3,276 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

