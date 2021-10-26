Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 78.7% over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 457.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

