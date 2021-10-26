TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of MEDS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

MEDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.