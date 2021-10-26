Step Finance Hits One Day Volume of $7.98 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

