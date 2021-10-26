Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is ($0.22). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

