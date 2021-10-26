WELL 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,785.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $19,785.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00216446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

