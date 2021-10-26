StormX (STMX) Market Cap Hits $314.33 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. StormX has a total market cap of $314.33 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00216446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

