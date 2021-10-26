-$0.31 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 272.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $581.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.