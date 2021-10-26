Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Increased by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.93 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

LPI stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

