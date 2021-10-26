Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 327,803 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 327,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

