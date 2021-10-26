Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,055 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $41,424,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $164.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

