TheStreet Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.71 on Friday. Investar has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

