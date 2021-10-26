Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

GNTX opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

