Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $186,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after buying an additional 95,855 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

