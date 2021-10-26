Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of CatchMark Timber Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

