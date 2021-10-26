Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,179,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $232.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.