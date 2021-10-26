Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,012 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

